Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 99,070 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 99,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $393,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,526 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $88,256.60.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,447 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $357,818.37.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,305 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $159,941.05.

On Friday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,300 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $202,269.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,465 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $130,781.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $942,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $910,307.46.

PPR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,755. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

