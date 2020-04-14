VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.83. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

