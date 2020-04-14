Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 380,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

