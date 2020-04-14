Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 3,061,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

