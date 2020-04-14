Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

