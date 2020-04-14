Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Nomura decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.99. 14,034,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.40. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

