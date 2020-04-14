Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.99. 14,034,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.