Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.60.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $623.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

