Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.64. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 137,756 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 120,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

