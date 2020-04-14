Viacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,654.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, OOOBTC, Coinroom and YoBit. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $64,654.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00603025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008439 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,325 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

