Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veritex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $800.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 114,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 148,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

