Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $164.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,954 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $144.16. 704,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $152.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.