Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $206.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. Also, the renewal of the .com contract and price hikes for the .com and .net domain names bode well for the near term. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is also a concern.”

Get Verisign alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.37. Verisign has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Verisign’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $207,854,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 2,081.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after buying an additional 568,306 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after acquiring an additional 323,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.