Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at $28,678,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,289 shares of company stock worth $488,611. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.