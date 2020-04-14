Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $746,674.00

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Verge has a total market cap of $42.46 million and approximately $746,674.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Bitbns and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00600425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009036 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,237,166,343 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Huobi, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Crex24, Upbit, Graviex, Bitfinex, Binance, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.