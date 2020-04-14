Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,101 shares of company stock worth $1,138,740. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.