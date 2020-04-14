Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lowered by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.94. 130,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $163,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,020 shares of company stock worth $3,904,827. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

