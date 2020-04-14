Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 447.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. 5,606,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,250,493. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

