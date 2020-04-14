Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 12.9% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Optas LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 231,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

