Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,005,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $7.73 on Tuesday, reaching $260.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,611,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,894. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.