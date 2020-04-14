Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.