Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Lessened by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. 750,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,168. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $136.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

