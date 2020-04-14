Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,776,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,290,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. 408,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,354. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

