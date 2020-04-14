Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $34.95. 25,044,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,972,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

