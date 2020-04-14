Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,968,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,413,139. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15.

