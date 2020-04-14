Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

