Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $594.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.