VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas lowered VALEO/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised VALEO/S to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered VALEO/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

