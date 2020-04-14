USDQ Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00011789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $1.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004936 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00072768 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00381921 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014501 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012638 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 395.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014319 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,973 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

