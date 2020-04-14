USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USAK. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded USA Truck from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

USAK stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

