US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on USX. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.90 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised US Xpress Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $180.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

