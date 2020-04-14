US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Shares of USWS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. US Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Well Services will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in US Well Services by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in US Well Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Well Services by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

