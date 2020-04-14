Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of UE stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 167,697 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

