Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Unum Group stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

