Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $26.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 894,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,242. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 171,710 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

