Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTI. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.14 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

