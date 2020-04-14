Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140,904 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.97% of Universal Health Services worth $83,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.72. 667,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,416. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.42.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

