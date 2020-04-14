UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 16.25-16.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $16.25-16.55 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $263.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

