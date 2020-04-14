UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

