Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

UNP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.90. 2,525,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

