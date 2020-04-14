Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $146.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,581. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

