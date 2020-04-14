Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.25. Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,691,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,327,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 522,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 383,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,309,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,545 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 263,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 189,891 shares during the period.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,830. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

