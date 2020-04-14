Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after buying an additional 1,794,782 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $32,863,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,096,000 after buying an additional 291,446 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $10,177,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.