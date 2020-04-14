Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Trading Down 4.4%

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.09, approximately 56,940 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,178,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 470,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 830,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.