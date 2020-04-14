Ultra Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $49,604.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,918.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.27 or 0.03241796 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002206 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00760033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,045,406 tokens. Ultra's official website is ultra.io . Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

