UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $54.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,038. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $303.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.27.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

