U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

USPH stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.