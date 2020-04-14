U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USB stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

