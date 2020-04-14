U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Decreased by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 665,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

