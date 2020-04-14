U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 7,780,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,799,315. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

